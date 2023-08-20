Transfer Market Expert Speaks On Gift Orban’s Move To Tottenham

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has provided an update on Nigerian striker, Gift Orban, who has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur as replacement for departed star striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham’s all-time goal scorer joined the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last week for an initial £100m fee, and the North-London club were keen on replacing him with another center-forward and the Gent striker, Gift Orban, is the prime target

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Tottenham have a concrete interest in bringing the Nigerian striker to England this summer.

The Nigerian International has scored 25 goals from 26 appearances since he joined the Jupiler Pro League side from Stabeak in January. This has seen him attract interest from several clubs, Ange Postecoglou’s side included.

Romano revealed that the London club were interest in Gift Orban, but no bid has been tabled yet, and the speculations will be more unravelled in the coming days.

“While we’re speaking, there has been no official bid from Tottenham to Gent. So it’s an idea, it’s a possibility, it’s an option, but it’s not a concrete negotiation yet.

“So let’s wait and see if Tottenham will go for him or another striker. But the expectation is that they will sign at least one player in that position,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT

Gift Orban moved to Belgium from Norwegian club Stabeak for just £3.3m six months ago, and he’s currently valued at £30m by Gent. He hasn’t represented Nigeria yet at any national team level.