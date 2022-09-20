West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) has awarded scholarships worth N30 million to 50 undergraduate students drawn from Onne and Ogu communities in Rivers State.

WACT, is located in the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne Port, Rivers State and is the largest container terminal outside Lagos.

Speaking at the scholarship presentation ceremony in Onne, the managing director of WACT, Mr. Naved Zafar, congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to work hard in their studies.

He said: “congratulations to the awardees. Your success today is not yours alone as it is the fruit of the sacrifices made by your parents, support of your family and guidance of your teachers. You are a great pride not only to us but to the nation. We at WACT are proud to have some former beneficiaries of our scholarship scheme in our organisation today. Through hard work and diligence, they are well regarded in their respective fields.”

Zafar said, this year WACT has adopted a new approach in selecting the beneficiaries of its annual tertiary scholarship awards. He said the new approach was adopted to reflect WACT’s aspiration of observing transparency, inclusivity, and visibility for all in its relations with the host communities.

“This is just the beginning of a plan to further develop our youths to be self-reliant in fields that are highly relevant in our rapidly changing digital world,” he said.

He commended the host communities for their cooperation and assured them of sustained cordial relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice chancellor of the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Nlerum Sunday Okogbue, who was represented at the scholarship award ceremony by Prof. Henry C. Amadi, commended the management of WACT for its commitment towards promoting education and leadership development among youths in the host communities.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to make good use of the scholarships to develop rewarding careers for themselves.

Also speaking at the event, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to France, Ambassador Spiff M.K. Taribo-Amgbara, charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the rare opportunity and transform into good leaders that will contribute to transforming the society.

One of the beneficiaries of the scholarship awards, Godbless Nkpornwi Ezekiel, said: “the prevailing circumstances in Nigeria makes it very challenging for my parents alone to cater for the educational needs of my siblings and I. So for me, this is a personal blessing I don’t take for granted. To fellow WACT scholars, pursue education, as the values are endless; to the leadership of WACT, you are transforming lives where it matters most. Thank you for making this opportunity available.”

The Moses Mogbolu Wins the Outstanding Marketing Personality of the Year 2022

The Products Group Manager at Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Mr. Moses Mogbou has emerged as the Outstanding Marketing Personality of the year 2022. The prestigious award was presented to him at the MARKETING EDGE Stakeholders Summit and Brands & Advertising Awards of Excellence 2022. The event which is aimed at recognising and celebrating brands, organisations and professionals who have distinguished themselves and contributed greatly in the marketing communications industry in Nigeria, was held in Harbour Point Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

While presenting the award, the Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Uche Unigwe “congratulated Mr. Mogbolu for his great achievements in the marketing communications industry and managing brands creatively with excellent innovation, professionalism and data-driven approach to marketing. He stated further that this award is well-deserved and a charge to do more.”

In his response, the award recipient, Products Group Manager at Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Mr. Moses Mogbou thanked MARKETING EDGE and all stakeholders in the marketing communications industry for this recognition and honour. In his words, “I truly appreciate this award and recognition, and my passion and commitment in ensuring customers get satisfaction with their needs is undiluted. I have the strong conviction that this can easily be achieved through innovative marketing, creative communications, wow customer experience and building brands that deliver superior value to the customers at all times. I love what I do and I do what I love; this is the secret. In all, God’s grace makes the difference. Together, we will all win big and achieve greater results.”

Mr. Mogbolu has trained and mentored over 6,000 professionals on Customer Experience, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Brand Storytelling, Crisis Communications and Business Analytics. He is passionate and committed to research, uncovering market gaps, meeting customers’ needs and finding new ideas/initiatives for creative solutions and continuous business improvement. In everything, he keeps a keen eye on customers, trends, targets, costs, results, and bottom-line. presentation ceremony was attended by the representatives of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force, leaders of the host communities, youth leaders and the academia, among others.