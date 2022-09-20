The National Codex Committee (NCC), which comprises of 38 members, including the federal ministry of health, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and research institutes in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to boosting Nigeria’s agricultural production system and value chain system.

The federal minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, at the training of NCC members on Food Safety Risk Analysis and the revised NCC Procedural Manual, organised by NCC in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), on Monday in Lagos, said the NCC is a pathway of ensuring food security in Nigeria.

Ehanire disclosed that the federal ministry of Health has become more resolute to work with NCC to strengthen the food safety structure and control system for disease prevention and health promotion in the country, using it as lever for driving its Universal Health Coverage mandate through relevant supportive policies and programmes.

Speaking on the training, the minister, who was represented by the national coordinator, Food Safety and Quality Programme, Federal Ministry of Health, John Atanda, said the training is a deliberate efforts and coming at the right time in ensuring safe food supplies in Nigeria to support national economies, trade and tourism, ensuring consumers confidence in the food supply system while contributing to the food and nutrition security of the citizens to guarantee sustainable social and economic development in the country as well as international food trade.

He however encouraged NCC members to participate actively so that the intended purpose of the workshop would be fully achieved. “The training will equip us for a more functional, effective and result-oriented Codex work for safer food for consumers and fair food trade in the country. I want to admonish us that after this workshop, there should be remarkable turn-around in the work of Codex in the country through our respective organisations,” Ehanire advised.

In the same vein, FAO Representative in Nigeria, Fred Kafeero said FAO has pledged to continue to provide support to the government of Nigeria to improve Codex work for enhanced National Food Security and Nutrition.

Speaking on the training, Kafeero, who was represented by project focal point in Nigeria, Codex Alimentarius, Saadiya Haliru, said it is expected that the outcome of the workshop shall have significant impact on Nigeria’s agricultural production system and value chain, reduce the risks on health to consumers, food producers, processors, importers/exporters and the economy.

“At the end of the programme, participants are expected to familiarise with the Codex framework for risk analysis; understand the difference between risk ranking, risk prioritisation and potential risk management options,” Kafeero explained.

The NCC recognised the existence of pool of scientific and technical expertise in Nigeria, but accessibility of this expertise is a major challenge, the director general/CEO, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, who was represented by the director, Lagos operations, SON, Mrs Talatu Ethan, said, adding that, the committee also recognized general lack of feedback from experts with respect to request for scientific assessment, data and technical comments for codex work and especially on food safety risk analysis.

“It was in view of this development that NCC resolved to organised the training which focuses on the organization of capacity development training on scientific basis of Codex, food safety Risk analysis and the provisions in the revised procedural manual,” Salim explained.