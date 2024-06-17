Ad

A final year female student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State identified as Modupe Ayandare was Monday morning found dead in Akungba, Akoko South West local government area of the state.

Ayandare, a 500-level student of the Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture was found hanging beside the church she attended, located off the campus of the state-owned institution.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased was found dead around 4:00 am on Monday in a white garment church cloth.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the institution’s Students Union Government, Noble Olaogbebikan, in a statement said all hands were on deck to unravel the cause of the incident.

Olaogbebikan disclosed that the deceased was said to have committed suicide in the early hours of Monday around 4am after attending a vigil in the church.

According to him, “The law enforcement agency has been informed already and all hands are on deck in getting to the root of the situation. Rest assured that justice will be served and the law enforcement agency will do a thorough investigation.

“Should you have any information to supply regarding the incident that happened, kindly reach out to the Students’ Union. Stay tuned for further updates as further investigations are underway.”

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, also confirmed the incident.

Odunlami-Omisanya further informed that the Command was working to unravel the cause of death of the final-year student.