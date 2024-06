Ad

President Bola Tinubu will, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, depart Lagos for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to a terse statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, the inauguration of President Ramaphosa follows his re-election as President for a second term.

“President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony,” Ngelale added.