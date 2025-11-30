The University of Benin (UNIBEN) marked its 51st Convocation with commendations from President Bola Tinubu for aligning with the Federal Government’s priority on technical and vocational education.

Advertisement

Represented by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Professor Owunari Georgewill, the President praised UNIBEN’s efforts in mainstreaming vocational literacy and expanding technical training across its academic programmes.

Tinubu particularly lauded UNIBEN Vice Chancellor, Professor Edoba Omoregie, SAN, for championing initiatives that promote practical skills, enterprise, and innovation.

Advertisement

He noted that the University’s Artisan Training Programme, implemented in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), was a clear reflection of his administration’s transformative agenda for education.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Omoregie, in his address, expressed satisfaction with Federal Government’s support and academic expansion initiatives in the ivory tower.

The VC also announced sweeping achievements across academics, infrastructure, research, and staff welfare as the institution marked its 51st Convocation and 55th Founders’ Day.

Omoregie noted that the completion of the 2024/2025 academic calendar and graduation of over 14,000 first degree and 1,790 postgraduate students, a 600 per cent rise in higher degree output linked to the upgrade of the Postgraduate School to a College of Postgraduate Studies.

He also announced federal interventions, including over N10 billion in TETFund projects, a N5billion Senate building, N4 billion SHIP intervention for media training and N1billion agricultural commercial farm allocation.

The VC further disclosed the federal approval for the recruitment of 500 new staff, ending a decade-long employment freeze at the institution.

“The wheel of progress is on course and moving steadily in the University of Benin. We are recording visible success daily, and together we shall take this institution to greater heights,” he stated.

Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the UNIBEN Governing Council, Professor Shuaibu Umaru, praised the institution’s steady progress and commitment to excellence.

He congratulated the over 14,000 first-degree and more than 1,000 postgraduate graduands, noting that the university continued to distinguish itself through strict adherence to National Universities Commission (NUC) guidelines, quality academic standards, and the dedication of its staff.

He commended the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for their support in advancing the university’s goals, while applauding the Vice Chancellor, Professor Edoba Omoregie, SAN, for his inclusive and focused leadership.