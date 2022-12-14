No fewer than 520 ex-councilors in the 20 local government areas of Ogun State who served under the administration of former Governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun have endorsed the second term bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The former councillors under the aegis of “D.A Grassroot Ambassadors” led by the state coordinator, Hon. Seun Jayesinmi yesterday at the APC Campaign Secretariat revealed that they were supporting the governor because of his achievements spread across all the 20 councils in the state in just three years.

Jayesimi said: “Governor Abiodun has completed several projects in all the 20 local government areas and this has never happened before in the history of the State”, while revealing that the group had in July unanimously agreed to endorse the governor for a second term.

He said all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will receive massive votes from the grassroots.

“We are spread across the 20 local government areas in the State, we are fully on ground in the communities, we know the plights of our people and we are ready to work for the success of our governor and other candidates”, the State Coordinator said, requesting that some of their members be infused in the state campaign committee.

Earlier, the deputy director-general (Administration) of the All Progressive Congress Campaign Council in Ogun State, Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, appreciated the group for the trust and believe they have in the governor and the party assuring that the party and its candidates will not let the people down.