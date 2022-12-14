The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II yesterday charged Nigeria Police to do everything humanly and professionally possible to ensure that the forthcoming 2023 general elections are held peacefully without untoward occurrences.

he monarch gave the charge while playing host to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone XI (Zone 11), Mrs. Christy Cookey at his Alarere residence.

Oba Balogun said, “The 2023 general elections hold a very crucial and strategic place in the life of this country, yet, the signs are ominous which is why it becomes imperative to make this charge.

“Though, we have other security agencies whose roles in ensuring peace and security cannot be over-emphasised, but, being the traditional peacekeepers and the most senior of all the security agencies, the police hold the ace when it comes to maintenance of peace and security.

“Let there be synergy between you and other sister agencies. You give us free and free from fear polls,” Olubadan said.

Earlier, Mrs Cookey, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Oyo State, Williams Adebowale and other members of top echelons of the Force in the zone said she had come to pay homage to Olubadan, whom she described as a long standing friend of the police and whose friendship had since transformed to the fatherly disposition.