The Edo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has said that 54,000 women have been targeted for micro-finance access, entrepreneurship training and skills development to boost their economic status under the administration of Governor Monday Okpeholo.

The commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Eugenia Abdallah, made this known during a press conference held in Benin City, highlighting key achievements driven by the SHINE Agenda of the state government.

Mrs Abdallah commended Governor Okpebholo for his “unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusive governance,” noting that 35 per cent of cabinet positions are currently occupied by women and N1 billion in soft loans has been approved for market women to boost their businesses.

“This administration has shown that empowering women is not just a promise but a lived reality,” she stated.

She said the ministry has also stepped up social protection programs for vulnerable groups.

According to the Commissioner, rehabilitation and shelter services have been provided to trafficked women, rape survivors, and victims of domestic violence while children of affected women have been placed under care and protection.

“We have given hope and dignity to those who thought all was lost,” she said, stressing the ministry’s zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

Highlighting strides in capacity building, Mrs Abdallah disclosed that the Uromi and Igarra skills Acquisition centres have been revamped, producing over 140 graduates in 2025 while the Evbuomodu centre is being upgraded in collaboration with the Edo State Skills Development Agency.

She expressed appreciation to Governor Okpebholo and the Edo First Lady, Mrs Edesili Anani, for their partnership and support.

“We are building a future where every woman and child in Edo State can live with dignity, contribute meaningfully and realise their full potential. Together, we will continue to make Edo shine brighter,” she said.