1. Lagos — Ewa Agoyin & Agege Bread

No Lagos morning is complete without this combo. The soft, smoky beans and spicy sauce, pressed between fresh Agege bread, is comfort food at its finest. Whether you buy it from a roadside vendor or a gourmet café, it still tastes like home.

2. Abuja — Kilishi

The capital’s pride. Thinly sliced beef, dried and coated in a fiery spice mix, grilled to perfection. Kilishi is more than a snack; it’s a symbol of northern craftsmanship. Best enjoyed with a cold drink on a hot Abuja afternoon.

3. Port Harcourt — Fisherman Soup

Rich, peppery, and bursting with seafood, this riverine delicacy carries the soul of the South. Prawns, crab, periwinkle, and fresh fish simmer in a spicy broth thickened with okra or yam. It’s the taste of the Niger Delta in a bowl.

4. Kano — Miyan Kuka

Also called baobab soup, this thick, earthy meal is deeply northern. Made from dried baobab leaves, it’s served with tuwo and eaten with the hands — slow, steady, and satisfying. A dish that whispers history in every bite.