55,000 Nigerians Benefit From World Bank/Federal Govt APPEALS Project

The World Bank/Federal Government Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihoods Improvement Support (APPEALS), project national coordinator says the project has lifted over 55,000 Nigerians out of poverty.

Mr Mohammed Jobdi disclosed this during the inspection of the level of implementation of the project in Enugu State yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of World Bank, federal government and APPEALS were among the team that visited the state.

The team visited the Poultry Processing Centre at Amechi Awkunanaw and Rice Mill Processing Center at Nara in Enugu South and Nkanu East council areas of Enugu State respectively.

The coordinator said the project started in 2017 Nigeria with the five components, adding that more than 55,000 beneficiaries were supported.

“I can categorically tell you that more than 55,000 beneficiaries have u been supported,” he said.