Unhealthy Habits Killing Nigerians Slowly

With the rise in non-communicable diseases and sudden death, it is imperative for Nigerians to prioritise healthy living, experts have cautioned.

Unhealthy habits, according to medical experts, are detrimental to human health, as they identified some common unhealthy daily practices such as lack of physical activity, poor nutrition, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, lack of sleep, stress and poor hygiene.

In today’s world, it is easy for people to get caught up in their daily routines and prioritise convenience and comfort over their health without knowing that the habits they adopt daily can have a significant impact on their overall well-being, a family health physician, Dr Innocent Okoro, told LEADERSHIP Sunday.

“From the foods we eat and the amount of physical activity we get to our sleep habits and the way we take care of ourselves, the choices we make can either support or harm our health, he said.

Buttressing this, the managing director, Society for Family Health, Dr. Omokhudu Idogho, said non-Communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and pulmonary disease are particularly driven by lifestyle and habits people practice.

Idogho told this paper that lack of exercise is implicated in obesity, hypertensive heart disease, and diabetes, adding that smoking, including Shisha, is known to be implicated in a range of diseases, including cancers.