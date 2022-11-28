The United States (US) Mission has expanded the eligibility period for non-immigrant visa renewals from 24 months to 48 months.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the US Mission in Nigeria, which said applicants’ visas that expired within the last 48 months or will expire in the next three months may now qualify to renew their visa without an interview.

The mission is also opening thousands of visa renewal appointments to assist applicants who wish to renew their visas

It said that no-interview visa renewal appointments are available now and advised that applicants may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview if their application is for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L or C1/D (combined only) visa, AND you meet each of the following criteria: Your previous visa was issued in Nigeria; your previous visa is in the same classification as your current application; your previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa; your previous visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire in the next 3 months from the date of application.

“You have all your passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offense in the United States, even if you later received a waiver or pardon.

“You have never worked without authorization or remained beyond your permitted time in the United States,” the mission said.

It advised applicants to see its website athttps://ng.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/ for further information.

“If you are qualified based on the above criteria, visithttps://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng to start your application.

“Please note that processing times for the program are expected to be up to two months and you will not be able to retrieve your passport during that time.

“Each applicant must individually meet the criteria; minors can apply without an interview only if they meet the eligibility criteria on their own,” the statement added.

The US however, warned that third parties unaffiliated with U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos may seek to take advantage of various visa services to target visa applicants with fraudulent offers or claims.

“Applicants should fill out their own forms and make their appointments themselves via the official websites.

“As future opportunities for Interview Waiver appointments become available, they will be communicated via our website,” it advised.