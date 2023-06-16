5,795 Kwara Farmers Get HYPPADEC Subsidised Fertiliser

Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has flagged off the distribution of subsidised fertiliser to 5, 795 farmers in Kwara State.

The flag-off of the distribution of the 2023 subsidised fertiliser to farmers took place at the premises of the state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources in Ilorin, the state capital.

At the event, the managing director of HYPPADEC, Abubakar Yelwa said, ”Ordinary farmers across local communities in the country have always found it very difficult to get access to efficient and affordable fertiliser, which is one of the reasons why the agricultural sector has degenerated over the years.

“For this reason, the commission decided to intervene by making quality fertiliser available to farmers at a cheaper rate. This intervention is not just essential but timely because the rate at which population is rapidly increasing in our local communities demands that farmers are given unhindered access to fertiliser in order to keep the production of food crops at pace with the ongoing population explosion.