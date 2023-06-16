Kwara Court Jails Apprentice, 1 Other For Cybercrime

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has sentenced a 26-year-old photography apprentice, Amole Anuoluwapo and one Adeboye Oluwapelumi to various jail terms, having found them guilty of offences bordering on cybercrime.

Amole and Adeboye who are to spend their terms in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, started their journey to jail on May 4, 2023 when they were arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital, upon intelligence on their fraudulent activities by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 arraigned the Amole and Adeboye on separate charges, to which they pleaded guilty to their respective charge.

The charge against Amole reads:

“That you, Amole Samuel Anuoluwapo, sometime in 2023, in Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this honorable court , did attempt to cheat by personation when you pretended to be a white female via Google Voice with Email Address”[email protected] which you used to communicate with a white male with Email Address “[email protected]” in order to induce him to send you money and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 95 of the Penal Code Law and Punishable under section 324 of the same Law.”