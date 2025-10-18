Six persons have been confirmed dead and 14 others injured in a fatal road crash that occurred along the Nkalagu axis of the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway.

The incident occurred close to the Nkalagu Flyover bridge along the expressway at about 9:30am on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Henry Igwe, said 22 persons were involved in the auto crash, which he attributed to dangerous overtaking involving a commercial Toyota bus and a truck.

He disclosed that some of the injured victims were taken to a hospital in Enugu by the FRSC officers of the command and Red Cross while others were taken to General Hospital, Ezzamgbo, Ebonyi State, for medical attention.