No fewer than 11 persons, comprising a commanding officer of the Nigerian Army brigade, soldiers, Civilian Joint Taskforce members and vigilantes were on Friday evening reportedly killed when Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists ambushed troops of 21 Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, along Kashimri village in the Bama local government area of Borno State.

Security sources, according to the report obtained by our correspondent, said the insurgents launched the attack while troops were on their way for a clearance operation.

The source said, “Our troops were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists while they were heading for a clearance operation in Bama.

“The commanding officer who led the team was killed alongside six soldiers, two Civilian Joint Task Force members, and two vigilantes.”

The terrorists, according to the report, also suffered significant casualties during the exchange of gunfire.

However, credible Military sources said troops of the Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai responded swiftly with firepower, as over 30 terrorists were neutralised, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

The military source said, “Unfortunately, the Officer who led the clearance operation (Name withheld) with some soldiers, two members of Civilian Joint Task Force and two vigilantes paid the supreme price during the encounter.

“Yes, our troops came under Boko Haram ambush along Bama-Kashimri village Friday night while on clearance operations.”

“Troops responded swiftly and neutralised dozens of the terrorists, as scores fled with gunshot wounds,” the military source said.

The souce, however, added that the troops have sustained high spirit, as further operations were ongoing in all fronts to maintain pressure on the terrorists and deny them freedom of movement.