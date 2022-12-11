The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Sector Command, has confirmed that six people have been lost their lives while five others were injured in a fatal road crash, which occurred at Rama village in Darazo local government area of the State.

According to the FIR released by the Sector Commander, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, he said the crash occurred on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at about 20:14hrs and was reported to the FRSC operatives in Darazo by 2019hrs while it took them seven minutes to arrive at the scene for rescue operation at 2026hrs.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota commercial bus with registration number DRZ 356ZD and blue Mercedes Benz commercial articulated trailer with no registration as of the time of the crash.

He said 12 people, all male adults were involved in the crash out which five were variously injured while six were killed as a result wrong overtaking (WOV) as the probable cause of the crash.

The injured victims and the corpses were evacuated to General Hospital, Darazo for medical attention, confirmation and deposition of the corpses while the rescue team returned to the base successfully after clearing the obstructions at the scene of the crash.