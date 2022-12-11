Microblogging site, Twitter, has said it will be relaunching its TwitterBlue on Monday, even as it disclosed that subscribers via web will pay $8 per month while those with iPhone or iOS devices will pay $11 per month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark.

Twitter owner, Elon Musk, who disclosed this via his Twitter handle, said when subscribed, subscribers will get edit tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark, after their accounts have been reviewed.

Musk also revealed that Twitter will begin replacing “official” label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

Meanwhile, the Twitter CEO disclosed that the platform will soon delete a total of 1.5 billion accounts that have become dormant, to free the space being occupied by those accounts on Twitter.

Musk said most of the accounts may have been deleted by the owners, as there have been no tweets or login activities on them for years.

“Twitter will soon start freeing the namespace of 1.5 billion accounts. These are obvious account deletions with no tweets and no log-in for years,” Musk stated.