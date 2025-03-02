No fewer than six farmers were feared killed when bandits suspected to be herders invaded Tse Ugema community in Ukum local government area of Benue State.

LEADERSHIP understands that farmers have continued to flee the community following the killings as scores were also reportedly injured.

A local who does not want his name in print told our correspondent through telephone that the incident started when some cattle strayed into farmlands, destroying crops, including those in the barns.

According to the source, “Some youths in the area on sighting the cattle grazing on the crops and destroying barns, mobilised to chase the cattle out of the farms.

Unknowingly to them, the herders who were hiding in the surrounding bushes opened fire on them, killing six on the spot.

The other youths escaped into the surrounding bushes with varying degrees of injuries, with some still missing.

“We informed men of Nigeria Army who are stationed at a village called Wuaze which is a few metres away from the scene of the attack through phone calls, as the attack was going on, but on getting close to the scene and noticing the heavy presence of herdsmen, the soldiers turned back to their camp and did not return,” the source claimed.

Efforts to get confirmation from the Police failed as the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Catherine Anene was neither picking nor returning her calls.