Benue State Police Command has arrested six suspects for illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes and illegal possession of nine permanent voters’ cards, during the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

This is even as the commissioner of police who spoke through the police public relations officer (PPRO) Catherine Anene also warned all intending electoral offenders to desist from such lawlessness as the command will not tolerate any act that will endanger peaceful electoral process.

He said the suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes and illegal possession of nine permanent voter cards.

The commissioner of police, Benue State Command, CP Wale Abass who disclosed this during a meeting with area commanders, tactical commanders and divisional police officers admonished them to ensure that elections within their areas of responsibility are conducted peacefully.

While commending the officers for their conduct and arrest of electoral offenders during the presidential and National Assembly elections, informed that Investigation has been completed and case diaries of the suspects have already been forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for further actions.

Wale also charged the officers to remain apolitical, courteous but firm in carrying out their duties in their respective places.

“I am urging you all to adhere strictly to standard operational guidelines and rules as simplified in the handbook issued by the Force,” he added.