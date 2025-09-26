The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Idu, has confirmed the arrest of six suspects allegedly involved in the August killing of a police constable, Oboh Goodluck, by suspected cultists in the state.

Goodluck was killed along the OMPADEC area of Amarata community in Yenagoa, the State capital.

According to CP Idu, who spoke at the funeral rites for the deceased policeman policeman at the headquarters of the Command on Friday, said other key suspects identified to have been involved in cases of murder and wanted by the Police, will soon be apprehended.

He further warned attackers of police personnel, assuring that police will use everything at its disposal to bring such people to justice.

Idu assured the family of the deceased that his attackers will face the full wrath of the law, assuring the rank and file that the top echelon of the Nigerian Police Force will always defend them.

He said, “The deceased Constable acted within the law to confront and defend the people from harm against seven hoodlums. Goodluck Oboh gave his life to save the Bayelsa citizenry. If he had succeeded, he would have beaten his chest that he is a peace keeper.”

CP Idu announced that a formal request will be sent to the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, to make the site of his killing a monument for him to be remembered.

The representative of the Ayadei/Oboh family, Comrade Kwokwo Robert, while appreciating the authorities of the Nigerian Police for the assistance in the final burial rites, called for justice for the late policeman.

“The relief we pray for as a family is justice. Those responsible for the killing should also pay the supreme price,” he said.