A documentary titled, “Essential Muhammadu Buhari,” a one-hour Television documentary about Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, his mind, life and philosophy, will start showing on TV and YouTube channels from Sunday, January 1, 2023.

According to a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, on Saturday, the documentary was a filmic portrait of the President told in his own words, and by some family members, friends and associates.

The statement added that the documentary will be aired for two days on six local Television stations.

“It will be showing on the following TV networks at these times:

“Channels TV 6-7:00 pm, Sunday 1st January, 2023; Nigerian Television Authority, NTA 8-9:00 pm, Sunday 1st January; TVC 4:30-5:30 pm, Sunday 1st January; Arise TV 5-6 pm, Monday 2nd January; Trust TV 6-7 pm, 2nd January, and African International Television, AIT 8-9:00pm, Sunday 1st January and 8-9:00 pm 2nd January.

“Keep a date with us,” Shehu added.