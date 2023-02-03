The Islamic Youth League of Nigeria (IYL), has announced a change name to Anwaru-L-Huda League of Nigeria 70 years after it was founded, stating that it will carry out a series of humanitarian projects across Nigeria.

The group said the need to change its name became imperative after much consultations and unanimous resolution reached by members of the group.

It said that IYL was founded on September 26,1952 by Alhaji Hamzat Olateju and has been a major propagator of the Islamic religion across Nigeria.

The National President of the group, Engr. R.A.K Jimoh, who made the disclosure in a statement sent out to journalists, also pledged to, among other things, establish Islamic hospitals and maternity centres in Nigeria, and the establishment of schools at Nursery, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary education levels.

The statement partly reads: “It gives me great pleasure and honour to formally announce to the public the birth of a new Islamic Association by the name: ANWARU-L-HUDA LEAGUE of Nigeria. This New Association evolved from the hitherto Islamic Youth League of Nigeria (IYL)

“The history of evolution of this new Association practically commenced in June 2015 at the IYL National Convention, held at Abuja.

“At that Convention, the National Executive Committee (NEC) handed over and strongly recommended that the incoming NEC then, should finally address the issue of change of name that had become a recurring issue in the life of IYL for upwards of Ten years.

“IYL was founded on September 26,1952 by Alhaji Hamzat Olateju. He naturally became the first National President of the Association. He was born in 1919. Hence, he was 33 years of age when he founded the Association. This age would have informed the inclusion of the word “Youth” in the Name of the Association. He died in 1978. May his soul rest in peace and may Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljanna Firdaus. Aamin.

“By his dint of hard work, along with his lieutenants, IYL, over the years, rapidly spread across the country with many Branches springing up in several States of the Federation. By these efforts, IYL made significant contributions to the spread of Islam in Nigeria, particularly in southern part of it, moulding the characters of Muslim Youths in particular, and the entire Muslim Ummah in general.

“From about the year 2002, IYL started having fundamental challenges of poor funding, declining membership strength, reduced number of branches/Divisions across the country and calls for IYL change of Name, arising from the limitations imposed on it by the word “Youth” included in the Association’s Name.

“At IYL National and Mid Term Review Conference, held at Abuja on 5th November, 2016, change of Name proposal was approved overwhelmingly by majority votes of 37 Yes, 1 No and 6 nos Absentions. After following all due processes spelt out by CAC and making all necessary consultations and contacts with key stakeholders of IYL, and with the filing of Application for change of Name with CAC on 5th July 2019, CAC approved the New Name in a Certificate dated 27th April 2022.”

He explained that some of the group’s aims and objectives are “To bring all muslims throughout the country and beyond into closer association and inculcate in them the true Islamic spirit of brotherhood and absolute faith in Allah as the only basis for the achievement of peace among mankind

“To encourage the teaching and learning of the Glorious Quran and the Hadith of the Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW). To embark upon a complete process of re-orientating the Muslim Ummah with the true ideology of Islam and to promote moral and social advancement of all Muslims.”