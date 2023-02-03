Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have commenced investigation of Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, an actress and cosmetologist, for allegedly tampering with the redesigned Naira notes, an offence contrary to Section 21 (5) of CBN Act, 2007.

LEADERSHIP reports that Omoseyin was earlier arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, for offering new Naira notes for sale on social media.

But, EFCC on Friday claimed the 31-year-old was arrested after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online.

In the viral video, she was also seen flaunting wads of the new Naira notes.

The anti-graft agency added that the suspect was subsequently handed over to it on Thursday, February 2, 2023 for further investigations.

Items recovered from her at the point of arrest include a Range Rover and iPhone mobile devices.

EFFC stated that the suspect will be charged to court once investigations have been concluded.