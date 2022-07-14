Fresh facts have emerged that the heavy rainfall witnessed in Lagos and Ogun on Saturday claimed seven lives, destroyed many properties and injured several people.

In a press statement by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Wednesday, the agency said the post emergency phase assessment after the unprecedented rainfall of Friday, 8th and Saturday, 9th July revealed that about that seven people which included three children of same parent and four adults died as a result of the flooding that was witnessed during the two day continuous rainfall.

According to the coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, who disclosed that two persons died at Oyatoki, Orile Agege flood while another two male adults were swept away while crossing over a road along Alagbole – Akute Road, Ogun said eight lives were saved during the period.

The statement reads, “The post emergency phase assessment after the unprecedented rainfall of Friday, 8th July, and Saturday, 9th July, 2022, have revealed that about seven people, three children of same parents and four adults died as a result of the flooding that was witnessed during the two day continuous rainfall.”

“About eight lives were also saved during the period. The three siblings that lost their lives were residing at a church house belonging to Mercy of Christ Apostolic Church situated in an uncompleted building. The siblings were Michael, 18years; Elizabeth 17 years and Timi 14 years. They were reportedly said to have been swept away while trying to relocate from their room to the main church structure but the youngest child, Timi 14 years who was said to be asthmatic while trying to climb the plank linking their room to the church building slipped. The rest of the siblings while trying to rescue their sibling were also swept away.

The Community leaders also informed NEMA that in the same community four siblings of same parents were swept away on the same day but the community members rallied round and rescued the four of them.