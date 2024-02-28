No fewer than seven persons have died, while three others are receiving intensive care as meningitis outbreak hits schools across Yobe State.

Already, Governor Mai Mala Buni has assured school children in primary and secondary schools in the affected areas of Potiskum and Fika local government areas of better care.

The permanent secretary of the ministry of health, Isa Bukar, said 214 cases were recorded with seven mortality and the three in ICU responding to treatment.

The head of epidemiology, Dr Mohd Isa, said most of the dead people did not reach the health centres on time.

The governor was briefed by the commissioner for basic and secondary education, Dr Mohammad Sani Idris, on the situation on ground.

It was learnt that an outbreak of meningitis has affected Government Secondary School (GSS), Fika; Government Science and Technical College (GSTC), Government Girls Science School (GGST) in Potiskum town as well as GGSTC Gadaka town in Fika local government area.

The governor who was represented by the deputy governor, Hon Idi Barde Gubana, during a visit to one of the schools said the recent outbreak of the cerebrospinal meningitis in some communities in zone B required urgent attention.

As part of efforts geared towards containing the outbreak, the government has provided emergency treatment, vaccines and deployed rapid response teams to all affected areas.

Buni called on health officials to prevent the disease from spreading to other schools and communities and to report any new development to the nearest facilities.

The governor commended the rapid response of the ministry of health, education, local government chairmen in the zone as well as WHO for containing the scourge.

Briefing the governor at the General Hospital, Potiskum, the deputy chief medical director, Dr Abubakar Sadiq Zakari, said meningitis is an acute inflammation of the membrane covering the brain and the spinal cord, describing it as a very serious infection.

He called for the construction of more rooms in the isolated camps to accommodate the victims of the outbreak.