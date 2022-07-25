Are you a big fan of Apex Legends? If so, then you must be aware that the competition level of Apex Legends is insane, and with the growing number of participants, winning in this game is becoming even more difficult. But still, players are constantly engaging in the game, and if you are a dedicated player, you can win the game.

Looking at the high competition and the game’s vastness, it becomes very important to know all the best tips and tricks to win the game. Let’s see how.

What is Apex Legends?

Released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game. It was developed by Respawn Entertainment, published by Electronic Arts, and released on February 4, 2019. It is a team and hero-based royale that allows 60 players to drop down onto the same map. They get to loot and fight till all the teams give up and only one team is left standing.

How to win in Apex legends?

Since we have understood the basics of this game, let us now have a quick look at how to win this game. It is important to keep improving your strategies and note what is working for you and others during the game.

1. Good Landing and Advantageous Positioning

Learning how to drop properly is an important aspect of the game. Especially if you are landing in a hot zone, you need to run faster than other teams. Keep in mind that you have to loot swiftly, without wasting any time. Please remember not to go back for a second loot at any cost.

Do not undermine the importance of good positioning, as it can give you an advantage over your enemies. You can also look out for better covers to save your team from enemy fire and plan an escape route if things go wrong with the battle.

2. Learning to Play Aggressively

Apex Legends rewards the players and the more aggressive teams. However, you will notice that with time, the ring becomes smaller in size forcing the players to confront each other. So instead of popping out of your cover, you need to practice closing on your enemies and engaging in a straight gun battle with them.

3. Knowledge of Legends and Team Combination

It is crucial to survey the background by gaining knowledge of the legends. Additionally, one needs to have a clear idea of their weapons and abilities as it will allow you to be more prepared once you are on the battlefield.

One good mobility-focused ability can always make the game easier for you and your entire team. You can choose quick repositioning, as it increases your chance of survival. Some scouts like Seer and Crypto can assist you in winning the game, as they can highlight threats in advance.

Before the match begins, memorize your teammates’ legends and skins. This is especially helpful when the name tags of the players disappear, which makes it insanely difficult to distinguish between friends and foes.

4. Learn How to Use the Best Equipment for Different Scenarios

To begin with, you need one automatic weapon, and you need to cover all the distances with your two guns. But it would help if you also had certain attachments for these guns, without which they won’t function properly.

It would be best if you choose your weapon according to the range of your fight. For short-range, shotguns work best. For mid-range and long-range, you will need R-301 Carbine or Charge Rifle, respectively. Besides, use Evo Shields to save yourself from the enemy’s fire.

There are quite some gears in the game. While some give you more points for killing your enemies, others let you heal yourself. So, you need to choose the ones that best serve your purpose.

5. Realize the Importance of Playing Defense Also

Although it is advised to play aggressively at the beginning of the game, if the number of players in your team dwindles and you feel that you are not in a great position to continue with your fight, it is better to hold your position than advance.

It is better to remember that splitting the team doesn’t help. Even if you are playing aggressively, you need cover-fire near you as a team. If you find no cover for you, it implies that you’re in a disadvantageous position, and you need to play defensively then.

6. Awareness of When not to Fight During the Game

It is important to scrutinize your position during the battle and decide on the future course of action. For instance, when a few teams are remaining, your team needs to make a staunch decision if you want to fight or not.

Besides, since the ring of the game contracts and becomes more damaging over time, you also need to decide if you should be moving to the next circle or not. Moreover, as a player, you can third-party a fight, but you need to choose the team with the highest chance of winning, as choosing a weak team will bring you to your downfall.

7. Continuous Communication With the Team Members

To finish the game successfully, you need to communicate with your remaining team members. There are advanced features regarding the pinging system, and be aware of them before you start playing. You can always use the voice chat feature and be in constant touch with your teammates. They should feel your presence over the chat but ensure that engaging them in the chatting process doesn’t hinder concentration in the game itself.

To ensure a smooth running of the game, you need to ask your teammates about their settings. However, all the players should try to adhere to a single setting only, which increases coordination among the players, and enhances your chances of winning the game.

Are There Any Hacks and Cheats in Apex Legend?

There are several Apex Legends cheats that can be used to win in Apex Legends. However, it is important to use them wisely as they can get you banned from the game. These hacks generally include using the game’s map to one’s advantage or using an aimbot to kill more enemies and even a wallhack to spot enemies by seeing through walls.

Eventually, it all depends on how the user manages to win the game without entirely relying on the hacks and tricks. However, with practice and a better understanding of the game, it can be won easily.

Summary

Apex Legends is one of the popular games among gamers who like to indulge in shooting. It functions by keeping the gamers engaged and excited when they play. Winning in this game can be important to gamers who have devoted their time and energy to excel.

It is important to get the right combination of characters, picking the right gun, movement, and communication if you like to win.

If you are looking to win in Apex Legends, we have got you covered with the top 7 expert tips to help you with Apex Legends.