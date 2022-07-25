Athlete Tobi Amusan became the first Nigerian ever to win Gold at the World Athletics Championships after racing to a stunning world record time of 12.06s on Monday morning at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

She did it by going faster than the 12.12s world record time she ran in the semi-finals, but her 12.06s in the final wasn’t recognised as a world record owing to the over 2m/s wind speed.

Nigeria had won a total of nine medals, comprising four silver and five bronze before Amusan destroyed a strong field in the final.

Three years ago, Amusan had finished fourth in Doha, Qatar.

She had earlier taken eight hundredths of a second off American Keni Harrison‘s world record from 2016.

Amusan’s previous personal best before the semi-final was 12.40, set in the first round on Saturday in Oregon, United States.