Another tanker exploded in Karamin Rami village of Mashegu local government area of Niger State on Thursday evening, killing seven people.

The blast occurred when the tanker driver tried to avoid a bad portion of the road.

Eyewitnesses said it was carrying petrol which spilled to a nearby stream where farmers were working on their rice farm.

Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Abdullahi Baba Arah, said the content came in contact with the farmers’ pump that was pumping water and caught fire which spread to the tanker, and the explosion occurred.

“The inferno came back to the farmland through the already contaminated stream water and burnt some of the farmers and the whole rice field, including fruits and vegetables,” he added.

He said seven lives were lost with one person , Maimuna Isah injured, while a woman was receiving treatment at the Saho Rami Primary Health Center.