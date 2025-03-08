Bandits on Wednesday night abducted Ishaya Kukah, the yonger brother of the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Hassan Kukah and six women in Anchuna village, Ikulu Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

The attack, according to a competent source created panic as the bandits stormed the village in large numbers, shooting sporadically before taking their victims to an unknown destination.

A resident of the area and family member of the Kukahs, Mr. Samuel Kukah, confirmed the incident, saying his younger brother, Ishaya Kukah, was among those abducted.

He said, “My brother, Ishaya, is the only male among the abductees; the rest are women and children, the attackers launched their attack around 11pm.”

He said there had not been any contact from the kidnappers or any demand for ransom for their release.

Kaduna State police spokesman DSP Mansir Hassan could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

It would be recalled that Yohanna Kukah, a paramount ruler of Ikulu Kingdom and brother of Bishop Kukah was kidnapped on January 2, 2018 at his residence in Anchuna village, Zangon Kataf local government in Southern Kaduna and regained freedom after spending nine days with the kidnappers.