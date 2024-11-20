In a shocking turn of events, seven officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant-General’s Critical Infrastructure Monitoring Team have gone missing following a brutal ambush by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The incident occurred on Monday, November 18, in the Farin-Kasa area of Chukun LGA of Kaduna State, as the convoy was returning from a surveillance mission at the National Grid installation in Niger State.

In a statement signed by its national spokesperson, DCC Afolabi Babawale, the NSCDC said the team, composed of nine officers and 71 other ranks, was mobilised in response to recent attacks that had led to a nationwide blackout due to the collapse of the National Grid.

Acting on intelligence, they were deployed to assess damages and secure the facility against further vandalism.

The statement explained that ‘As they patrolled vulnerable areas, they encountered stranded expatriates near Dagwachi Village and allowed them to join the convoy for safety. Unbeknownst to the team, over 200 armed Boko Haram militants had laid a deadly ambush from a hilltop, ready to unleash a torrent of gunfire on the unsuspecting convoy.

Afolabi said, “Determined and resourceful, the NSCDC operatives fought back valiantly, managing to neutralise over 50 insurgents during the fierce exchange. However, the chaos left seven officers unaccounted for, prompting an urgent search in the bush for their whereabouts. Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical treatment.’

He said the commandant-general, Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi, has condemned the attack, labelling it a cowardly act against personnel committed to the nation’s defence. He praised the courage and determination of the operatives, emphasising the Corps’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure amid rising security challenges.

He assured the public that, as the search for the missing officers continues, they remain undeterred by such attacks. Their mission to fortify Nigeria’s power sector and ensure a stable electricity supply remains steadfast.