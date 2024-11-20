The acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered an investigation of a viral video showing a Major General and two soldiers brutalising an unknown man and woman within the Abuja metropolis.

Army spokesman Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said that while the circumstances leading to this incident were not clear, the acting COAS ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the true circumstances surrounding this altercation.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a viral audio-visual recording circulating on social media platforms, purportedly showing a senior Army officer and two other soldiers in an altercation with a man and woman within the Abuja metropolis.

The circumstances leading to this incident are not precise now. However, the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the circumstances of this altercation.

The NA remains committed to serving and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Therefore, we urge the public to rest assured that due diligence will be applied to reach a logical conclusion.”