Endeavor Nigeria, a community of high-impact entrepreneurs, has announced the appointment of Sari El-Khalil, the chief transformation officer, Seven-Up Bottling Company and co-founder of W Motors, to its board of directors.

Sari El-Khalil is a business leader and an entrepreneur with over 14 years of experience in finance and as an entrepreneur in Africa, the Middle East, and the United States of America.

He is the chief transformation officer of Seven-Up Bottling Company, one of the largest independent manufacturers and distributors of well-known and widely consumed brands of soft drinks in Nigeria like; Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain Dew, H2oH!, Lipton Ice Tea, Supa Komando Energy Drink and Aquafina premium drinking water.

Endeavor Nigeria’s board of directors comprises top business leaders who actively support the organization’s efforts to advance the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and economy.

Commenting on the appointment, vice chairman of the board and CEO of Chapelhill Denham, Bolaji Balogun said: “we are pleased to welcome Sari El-Khalil to the Endeavor Nigeria Board. I believe Sari’s own experience and his family’s deep history in entrepreneurship, and his experience in business transformation will be invaluable to Endeavor Entrepreneurs and our network in general as we grow and pursue our enable entrepreneurship in our economy.”

Speaking on his appointment, ‘Sari El-Khalil said: “I am thrilled to be included in an eclectic community with like-minded influential members geared at economic value creation. I look forward to learning and working closely with entrepreneurs to add value wherever possible.”

El-Khalil joins Endeavor Nigeria’s board members which includes: Atedo Peterside (Board Chairman, Endeavor Nigeria and President & Founder, Anap Foundation), Bolaji Balogun (Board Vice-Chairman, Endeavor Nigeria, and CEO, Chapelhill Denham), Jaideep Gulab (CEO, Rosemonde), Halima Aliko Dangote (Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited), Yemi Lalude (Managing Partner, TPG Growth), Andrew Alli (Group CEO & Partner, SouthBridge Group), ‘Tokunboh Ishmael (Managing Director & co-founder of Alitheia Capital), Mitchell Elegbe (Founder & GMD, Interswitch Group), Suresh Chellaram (Chairman, Chellarams Group), and Ireayomide Oladunjoye (Managing Director & CEO, Endeavor Nigeria).

Founded in 1997, Endeavor is a global organization with a mission to unlock the transformational power of entrepreneurship by selecting, supporting, and investing in the world’s top founders.

Today, Endeavor’s network spans 41 markets and supports more than 2,300 entrepreneurs whose companies generate combined revenues of over $42 billion US and have created more than 3.9 million jobs. Endeavor’s unique entrepreneur-first model and network of trust provide a platform for founders to dream big, scale up, and pay it forward to the next generation of entrepreneurs.