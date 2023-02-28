The Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics (CILT), Lagos state, has disclosed that logistics is critical to national development.

This was disclosed by the chairman, CILT, Lagos branch, said Bashir Ambi, at a sensitisation programmes for members on the ongoing 2023 general election, titled, ‘Logistics & Electoral Process’.

Ambi, however, tasked members of the logistics institute to embrace the knowledge that will be acquired after the seminar because of the critical roles Logistics play not only during elections periods but to the National Development.

He said, “I welcome members and tasked them to embraced the knowledge sharing that will be acquired after the seminar. We should be reminded of the critical roles Logistics play not only during elections periods but to the National Development.”

Also speaking during her key note address, the president of the association, Barr. Mfon Usoro, commended the Lagos branch for the seminar and stated that the topic is appropriate on the issue at hand not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usoro, further stated that the essence of the topic is to achieve credible elections in Nigeria and maximum participation of the electorates. She, however, called on the branch to captured the salient points after the seminar so that it would be forwarded to the INEC as contributions of Logistics Experts in Nigeria.

Delivering the paper, the guest lecturer at the seminar, Dr. Benedict Ayantoyinbo, stated that credible elections can not be possible devoid of an effective and efficient logistics.

Ayantoyinbo, who is an associate Professor from the Department of Transport Management, Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, discussed logistics, electoral process, inbound and outbound logistics.

The University Don also discussed on the manufacturing of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), Pre-election logistics, post election process, Logistics systems of INEC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and transportation of INEC materials.

He, however, challenged the increase in INEC budget when compared with the previous elections held.

He also challenged the electoral process, ad-hoc staff, problems of rural areas voting and the need to reduce the concentration of security agencies and other facilities to the rural areas as well.

He, therefore, proffered as one of the future consideration in addition to an effective and efficient logistics is to adopts an electronic voting system in the country.