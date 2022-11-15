The chairman, North-Central Peoples’s Forum, Arc. (Chief) Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, has felicitated with the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on his 70th birthday anniversary.

Arc. Aduku, a former Minister of State for Health, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP espoused the importance of harnessing the wisdom of Septuagenarian segment of the society.

According to the cerebral Architectl who also chairs the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Architects Council of Nigeria, men and women within the Septuagenarian age bracket have seen it all and so, still have so much to deliver for national development.

He said: “Ayu has joined the Wisdom Club of the Septuagenarian today and so, he is most welcome into this unique group of personalities.”

Adding, he said: “Ayu has given so much to the nation so far, however, he still has so much more to give especially being the National Chairman of a party in the PDP standing that has ruled the country for many years and till warming up to take back power.”

He used the medium to wish Ayu all the best as he celebrates his 70th birthday, asking God to grant him the wisdom to handle life’s many challenges.

Aduku further tasked him to put the interest of the people of the North-Central in the front burners at any given opportunity.

Arc. Aduku has been championing the cause for harnessing the wisdom inherent in the Septuagenarian segment in the society for some time now, himself being a seasoned member of the Wisdom Club.