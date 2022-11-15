The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered tight security on the every-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, following the rise in kidnapping and other insecurity around the corridor.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this was consequent upon the briefs of the security situation on the expressway from the Commissioners of Police in charge of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo State Commands.

He said the IGP ordered an immediate restructuring of the security architecture on the expressway to provide adequate deployment of officers and assets to ensure the protection of lives and property along the expressway and forestall kidnappings and other ugly incidents thereon.

The IGP similarly emphasised that the Police authorities was not insensitive to the prevailing security challenges on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, but has rather been engaged with charting a path towards decimating the security issue and strategically eliminating the threats along the expressway; hence the on-the-spot assessment of the blackspots along the way by the CPs of Ogun and Oyo Commands on the directives of the IGP for enhanced safeguard of the expressway.

The IGP also pledged adequate operational support in form of technology-based and tactical operational assets for the Commissioners of Police in charge of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States.

In the same vein, the IGP has, therefore, called on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly road users, hunters, community leaders and other stakeholders who ply the route to constantly expose known criminals who terrorise innocent Nigerians along the route and within adjoining communities to the Police and other security agencies for immediate arrest and prosecution.