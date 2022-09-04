Ahead of his 70th birthday anniversary and 19th year commemoration on the throne as Etsu Nupe, the foyal father and traditional ruler of the Bida Emirate, Alhaji (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar, has received at his Abuja residence, a delegation from the VIP Magazine led by the Publisher/CEO, Talabi Taiwo O. Michael (Hassan).

During the visit, the Etsu Nupe granted a no-holds-barred interview, sharing an insight on his remarkable achievements as the 13th Etsu Nupe sitting on the ancestral throne of his forefathers.

The monarch currently sits as the chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers as well as chairman of the Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria. (NCTRN)

His 70th birthday which coincides with his 19th year anniversary on the throne of his forefathers will be showcased in a special edition documentary packaged exclusively by VIP Magazine.

