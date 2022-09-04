No fewer than 32 passengers have been abducted by unknown gunmen in Ondo State.

The victims were said to be returning from Edo State after attending a burial ceremony.

It was gathered that they were abducted in Ondo State while travelling in a Coaster bus.

Confirming the development, the State Security Network code-named Amotekun, said its men were already combing the Owo forest with a view to rescue to the victims.

The Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye,

noted that the command would do all in its power to rescue the victims and rid the State of criminals.

According to him, men of the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies had been briefed and had since commenced a search and rescue operations.