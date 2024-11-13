About 71.2million Nigerians are working for themselves and just 12.96million others work for wages out of 88.9million in the country’s labour force, a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

Among the wage earners, most work in the private sector (9.64 million), while the rest work in the public sector (3.32 million), according to the data.

Among the wage earners, most work in the private sector (9.64 million), while the rest work in the public sector (3.32 million), according to the data.