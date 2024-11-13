Former minister of lands, Nduese Essien has called on the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo to look into the use of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Akwa Ibom, which is 95 per cent completed instead of building a new one.

His reaction is coming after the recent announcement published in the national dailies that the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Airspace Development is concluding arrangements to commence the construction of a new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility for aircraft in Nigeria at an unnamed location.

The former minister said the decision calls to question the government’s attitude and intention towards development programmes.

He noted that “the MRO project in Akwa Ibom airport has been on for over 15 years and is said to be at 95 per cent completion level.”

The former minister further said, “in November 2023, Keyamo visited Akwa Ibom State and after being conducted round the terminal building,the MRO and the 3.6km taxiway (also called the second runway), he was quoted to have said that ‘AKWA Ibom State is Nigeria’s best kept secret’. He poured encomiums on the successive governments of Akwa Ibom State and the state’s effort in developing the aviation sector. He went on to promise that the federal government would partner the state in its aviation development programmes.

“It is therefore surprising and most inconsistent for the same minister, a year later, to propose a new MRO under a PPP arrangement. This, he said, will be the first in Nigeria.

“If the minister is thinking of an MRO project, I advise that he explores more viable options and hinges on alternatives that would promptly deliver expected outcomes, with ease, to the benefit of the country.

“The obvious alternative would be for the federal government to embrace the MRO project in Akwa Ibom State; direct the private partner to utilise the nearly completed facilities at Obong Atta International Airport at Uyo. It is doubtful if more than one MRO could be viable in the country for now.

It is even more worrisome that this is happening despite the state governor’s glaring show of support and willingness to cooperate with the federal government; a governor despite being in an opposition party, has brought down partisan walls for seamless partnership with all layers of government for the nation’s economic growth. It does appear that once any viable investment initiative springs up in Akwa Ibom, efforts are generated to either diminish its potentials or thwart its fruition.”