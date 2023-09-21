The 72 Nigerians awarded the Hungarian postgraduate and undergraduate scholarships would be departing Nigeria on September 22 and 23, 2023.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, at a pre-departure briefing ceremony with the beneficiaries in Abuja on Thursday, urged them to protect the image of the country.

Sununu also tasked them to continue to polish the good qualities they have been exposed to and be willing to learn, relearn and unlearn as they begin the first phase of their life journeys.

“It is noteworthy that scholarship is a reward for excellence and an encouragement to brilliant Nigerians who could not afford to sponsor their studies in foreign countries.

“As we are all aware, the Federal Government of Nigeria, in 1999, revitalised the scholarship scheme by investing more in national and international programmes.

“This is in a bid to strengthen the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) with development partners to develop her manpower needs,” he said.

According to the minister, in spite of the global economic meltdown, the number of development partners have increased and many of them now offer scholarships to Nigerians.

He listed the active countries to include Hungary, China, Algeria, Romania, Morocco, Serbia, Mexico, Egypt and others non regulars including Macedonia, Poland, South Korea, Greece, Japan, Tunisia and Turkey.

“In order to reciprocate their good gestures, Nigeria also offered scholarship awards to China and Romania in the past and hope to reactivate the gesture as these countries and others indicate interest.

“To all the awardees, I say you have all overcome many challenges to get to where you are today, and everyone of you has achieved success in your own ways.

“I want to enjoin the parents of the awardees to always uphold them in prayers and encourage them with sound advice at all times so as to make you and Nigeria proud by being worthy ambassadors,” he said.

He called on the beneficiaries not to hesitate to return to the country at the end of their programmes to assist in making Nigeria a better place by contributing their quotas.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo, said the scholarship was a testimony of the incredible achievements of the beneficiaries of this year’s BEA Scholarship Awards.

Adejo admonished the awardees to be good ambassadors of their parents and the country, while advising them to utilise the opportunity to acquire requisite skills that may be available in their host country for Nigeria’s development.