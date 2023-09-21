The body of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been exhumed for autopsy.

Lagos State Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the development via his X handle on Thursday.

The Lagos Police image maker wrote: “Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohad #Justice4Mohbad.”

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that a 13-man special investigation team was inaugurated by the Lagos State Police Command to probe the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s sudden death last week Tuesday.