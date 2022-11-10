No fewer than 74 persons were hospitalised while several vehicles were vandalised yesterday when suspected thugs attacked the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Senator Dino Melaye, who stated this during the party’s rally in Maiduguri, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to stop their campaign in the state by deploying thugs to attack them.

The Borno State Police Command and the state chapter of the APC however debunked the reported attack on Atiku’s convoy, describing Melaye as a liar who is always not upright with the truth.

But Melaye insisted that the governing party in the state deployed their thugs to attack PDP convoys with stones, sticks, and machetes as the convoy left the Shehu’s palace to the Ramat Square , the venue of their rally all in an attempt to frustrate the programme.

He alleged that the thugs were deployed in many strategic locations to attack PDP supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But we want to assure them that nobody can stop us,” Melaye said.

LEADERSHIP reports that more than 10 vehicles were vandalised by APC supporters with placards around the axis of Bulumkutu.

Hundreds of thugs carrying clubs, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons led by a top loyalist of the APC were sighted around the Ramat Square, the venue of the PDP’s rally.

Shortly after Atiku and his team left Maiduguri, a fire service vehicle and water tankers were sighted by our correspondent spraying water on the tarred road leading to Shehu’s palace, while hundreds of APC supporters swept the road, indicating literally that they have swept the feet’s of Atiku and his entourage out of Borno State.

Borno APC Chairman Debunks Attack On Ex-VP’s Entourage

But the chairman of the APC in Borno State, Ali Bukar Dalori, refuted the claim by PDP, saying there was no incident of attack by APC thugs on any convoy of the opposition party in the state as alleged.

Speaking with journalists in Maiduguri, Dalori described Melaye as a liar who is always not upright with the truth.

He said “I am disappointed by the allegations made by Dino Meleye that some APC thugs attacked Atiku’s convoy while in Maiduguri for their Presidential Campaign rally.

“We all know that since Governor Babagana Umara Zulum took over the mantle of leadership, he placed a ban on all political thuggery across the state.

“Our ruling party is a law-abiding political party, and that was why we as government did not deny PDP venue for their rally as witnessed in some states.

“All I know is that there is no PDP in Borno, and if Dino Meleye lacks what he will tell the people of Borno on how they intend to converse for votes, he should desist from fabricating lies against our Party”, Hon Dalori stated.

Police Debunk Attack

Similarly, the Borno State Police Command debunked the reported attack and shooting on the convoy of the PDP presidential candidate while he was on campaign tour in the state capital.

The state commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar, made the rebuttal through the Police Public Relations Officer, Sani Shatambaya.

He described the story as fake, false and mischievous information, especially in the social media by some unscrupulous elements.

Shatambaya said, “The commissioner of Police in charge of the Borno State Police Command, CP Abdu Umar, wishes to emphatically state that there was no attack on the convoy of the People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate during the Party’s campaign rally in the state today the 9th of November, 2022.

“This has become pertinent considering the widespread of false and mischievous information, particularly on social media, alleging that the presidential candidate’s convoy was shot at in the course of the rally.

“Due to prior information on the rally, adequate deployment had been made by the Commissioner of Police with proper supervision emplaced to curtail the activities of individuals who may have the intention of disrupting the rally, as various kinds of individuals would ordinarily be found in such a gathering, including persons with negative intents.

“This strategic deployment ensured that there was no major disturbance before, during, and after the rally.

“The campaign/rally was conducted successfully, as tight/adequate security coverage was emplaced throughout the activities. It is worth noting however, that one Danladi Musa Abbas aged 32 was arrested in the course of the rally for causing a minor skirmish at the airport raod, and it is believed that this was erroneously escalated by ignorant onlookers as is being circulated.

” The Commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar, therefore calls on the general public and stakeholders in the state security architecture to discountenance the fake news which is capable of disrupting peace being enjoyed in the state, particularly as the 2023 general election approaches,” the Spokesman further said.

APC Behind Attack On My Convoy, Atiku Insists

But Atiku insisted that it was the APC that masterminded the attacking the convoy of dignitaries who attended the PDP rally in Maiduguri.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, the presidential candidate noted that hoodlums wielding the APC flag attacked the convoy of vehicles conveying dignitaries to the venue.

Ibe said, “It is rather unfortunate that the APC in Borno State mobilized some of its members to attack the convoy carrying dignitaries who had earlier paid a courtesy visit at the Shehu of Borno palace to the venue of the rally.

“While it is well understood that such barbaric behaviour is typical of the APC, it must be noted that, this time around, it is specifically the last kick of a dying horse.

“The APC, apparently overwhelmed by the large turn of supporters to greet our presidential candidate, resorted to anti-democratic actions to scare the crowd away from the rally.

“It is a similar pattern to what happened during our rally in Kaduna State and it is important to call the attention of all stakeholders in peaceful elections in Nigeria to the dangerous actions being undertaken by the APC to disrupt our rallies, especially in the North,” Ibe said.

The presidential flag bearer thanked supporters of the PDP for attending the rally.

… Promises To End Insecurity, Revamp Lake Chad

Meanwhile, Atiku vowed to end insecurity in the North East, reactivate the Lake Chad Basin in Borno, and reduce the exorbitant taxation policy in the state.

The former vice president said this when he addressed a massive crowd of PDP supporters at Ramat Square in Maiduguri.

Atiku and his entourage had earlier visited the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Elkanemi, who told him to focus on certain areas if elected president.

Addressing the crowd, Atiku said, “Before I arrived here, I visited the Shehu of Borno, and in his address, he requested us to attend to about four or five issues that are the problems in Borno.

“One of them is to restore peace and security in the state. And I promised you that, by the grace of God, if the PDP is elected, we shall restore peace and order in Borno state.

“Second, he requested us to make sure that we reactivate Chad Basin development so that our farmers can go back to farm so that we can produce food and reduce unemployment.

“He requested that we make sure the local governments are supplied with electricity, which we promised we would do.

“Again, he requested that we should reactivate the exploration of oil in the Chad Basin, which we promise to do by the grace of God.”

Atiku thanked the people of Borno for the massive reception accorded him in the state, and urged them to vote for PDP at all levels during the 2023 polls.

He said, “People of Borno, we thank you very much for this reception and support. We look forward to the day you will vote for PDP.”