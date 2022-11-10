For allegedly removing him unlawfully as a non-executive chairman of the newly Incorporated Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC), Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume, has slammed a N100 billion lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The senator is seeking N100 billion damages. His suit came 10 months after he was named by the president as a non-executive chairman of NNPC.

Ararume claims the huge sum from the federal government as damages caused him in the alleged unlawful and unconstitutional ways and manners he was removed as the NNPC Chief after using his name to incorporate the entity.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/691/2022 was instituted on his behalf by a group of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) comprising Chief Chris Uche, Ahmed Raji, Mahmud Magaji, Ogwu James Onoja, K.C Nwufor and Gordy Uche.

In the suit, Ararume formulated four issues for determination by the court among which was whether in view of the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the NNPC, Companies and Allied Matters Act 2010 and the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the office of the non-executive chairman is not governed and regulated by the stated provisions of the law.

He is also asking the court to determine whether or not by the interpretation of section 63 (3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the president can lawfully remove him as non-executive chairman of the NNPC for any reason outside the provisions of the law.

The Imo politician also wants the court to determine whether or not Buhari can sack him without compliance with expressly stated provisions of the Articles of Memorandum of Association of the Company, section 63 (3) of the PIA Act 2021 and section 288 of the CAMA Act 2020.

Also listed for determination is whether his purported removal vide letter of January 17, 2022 without compliance with expressly stated provisions of the law is not wrongful, illegal, null and void and of no legal consequence whatsoever.

Upon the determination of the issues in his favour, the plaintiff wants the court to make a declaration that his position as non-executive chairman of the NNPC is exclusively governed and regulated by CAMA 2020, PIA Act 2021 and Memorandum of Association of the Company.

A declaration that by the provisions of section 63 (3) of the PIA Act, CAMA Act and Memorandum of Association of the NNPC, the President cannot by will remove him from office as non Executive Chairman without following due process of the law.

Ararume, therefore, prayed for an order of the court setting aside his removal by Buhari vide letter of January 17, 2022 with reference number SGF.3V111/86.

He also sought order of the court reinstating him forthwith and restoring him to office with all the appurtenant rights and privileges of the office of the NNPC non-executive chairman.

The plaintiff further demands for nullification and setting aside of all decisions and resolutions of the NNPC Board made in his absence from January 17, 2022 till date and another order restraining the defendants from removing his name as director of the company.