The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Igboeze North local government area of Enugu State, has been set ablaze by arsonists.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, reported the incident, saying that 748 ballot boxes, 240 voting cubicles, office furniture and equipment were destroyed in spite of the best effort to put out the fire by the Enugu State Fire Service deployed from Nsukka.

He noted that the attack on the office happened at 11:48pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Ononamadu added that the arsonists overpowered the security guards at the INEC office and forced their way into the premises and set the building ablaze.

Meanwhile, INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “The Commission is working to ascertain the status of voter registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise as well as uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) locked up in the fireproof cabinet.

“The incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police for investigation and further action.”

The attack, according to Okoye is coming in the middle of the voter registration exercise and other preparations for the 2023 General Election, describing it as worrisome.

“It will be recalled that on May 23, 2021, our office in the neighbouring Igboeze South Local Government Area was attacked in a similar manner by unknown gunmen.

“This followed earlier attacks on Udenu Local Government Area office on 13th May 2021 and the State Headquarters in Enugu on 16th May 2021,” he said.

He noted that the Commission has since substantially recovered from the attacks and resumed normal activities there, including the CVR and collection of PVCs.

“The Commission will continue to work with the security agencies and the emergency services to protect our facilities,” he added.