Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CeFTIW) has called for measures to improve access to public information to promote good governance through transparency, integrity and accountability in the public sector.

The centre believed that such measures were necessary to strengthen existing initiatives on transparency and integrity which are the pillars that minimise acts of corruption.

The chairman of the board of CeFTIW, Angela Nworgu stated this during a capacity training for journalists in Abuja organised in collaboration with Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) and Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development on critical themes that are essential in advancing transparency, integrity and accountability in the public sector.

The capacity building workshop seeks ways to deepen the conversation on improving open governance and strengthening integrity mechanisms to stimulate good governance in Nigeria.

Declaring the event open, Mrs Nworgu said that “The organisation recognised the efforts of existing anti-corruption measures that have led to remarkable prosecutions but we identified the need for a lot more on the prevention side”.

The director-general, BPSR, Ibrahim Dasuki said relevant stakeholders need to support government initiatives around public service reforms and innovations that are designed to promote open government.

Also speaking, CeFTIW executive director, Umar Yakubu tasked journalists to leverage Freedom of Information Act and other acts to seek information and hold the government accountable for good governance.