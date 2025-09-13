Eight (8) male construction workers have been rescued alive after the collapse of a four-storey building at 333 Borno Way, Alagomeji, Ebute-Metta, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the incident occurred on Friday and led the emergency response alongside other relevant agencies.

The agency said three workers were initially pulled from the debris alive, but further rescue efforts accounted for all eight trapped workers.

The agency reported that the ‘search and rescue’ teams reached ground zero, and the evacuation of rubble was ongoing to ensure that no one remains trapped.

In a related development, the Fire and Rescue Service has addressed concerns about a gas odour in the Ikeja area of Lagos, reassuring the public that the smell was due to a routine exercise.

It explained that the decongestion of gaseous particles was being carried out by Axxela Group, the parent company of Gaslink, which operates the gas pipelines supplying the corridor.

The agency emphasised that there was no danger and that firefighters remained on standby to monitor the situation closely.

It further advised the public to continue their activities without fear, assuring that the air will soon clear as the situations was fully under control.