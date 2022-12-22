Six people have lost their lives in an automobile accident on the ever-busy Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa-Kabwir Federal Highway. The accident occurred in the early hours of yesterday in Kwara village of Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State.

Also, two persons have died, three missing and seven others hospitalised following a boat mishap in Delta State.

Two of the victims of the Bauchi Road crash were identified as Adamu Abdullahi, aged 20, a native of Mararaba Liman Katagum and Husseini Dahiru Sarkin Kudu, aged 25.

According to a statement by the information officer Bogoro local government, Gomna James, the police are trying to contact members of their families while the driver, Aliyu Yakubu and one Idris Magaji survived the accident and are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

He said the identity of four others remained yet undisclosed as police are still investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

According to the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Bogoro, Mr Bauchi Yakubu, the accident occurred when the driver, Aliyu Yakubu tried to avoid potholes leading to the vehicle somersaulting.

“I can confirm to you that I received a phone call early this morning around 5am that a vehicle, J5 conveying some people from Taraba to Mararaba Market in Liman Katagum had a ghastly accident in Kwara village.

“We rushed to the scene of the incident and discovered that some of them had died already while some later died in the hospital. Their corpses are now at the general hospital,” he said.

The state sector command of the FRSC, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi confirmed the crash but promised to give details later.

In the Delta State accident, a commercial boat travelling in the opposite direction on Tuesday rammed into the boat carrying All Progressives Congress, (APC) supporters.

The Delta APC Campaign Council and Deputy Senate President who is also the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, confirmed it.

The boat accident which involved loyal party members and supporters as they returned from rally in Okerenkoko, Warri South West local government area has forced the party to suspend its campaigns indefinitely.

Omo-Agege said, “We received with shock and grief the news. We are shocked by this tragedy, and our hearts are heavy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is one tragedy too many, and our party is officially in mourning.

“We are currently working with the relevant authorities and communities to search for the missing. We are also in the process of reaching out to the families and loved ones of those that lost their lives, while ensuring that the injured receive the best care possible.

“In honour of the dead, missing and injured, we have decided to indefinitely suspend all further campaigns. The Campaign Council will advise on next steps in the coming days and weeks.

“Once again, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and pray that the Almighty comforts and gives them fortitude in these trying times,” he said.