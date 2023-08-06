Eight young girls were reported to have drowned in a river at Garin Unguwar Kurya area of Kokani ward in Jega town, Jega local government area in Kebbi State at the weekend.

Our correspondent gathered from a native of the area, Hon. Faruk Aliyu Nassarwa Jega, the majority leader in the state House of Assembly that two of them were rescued by a team of rescue workers but one was confirmed dead while the other who sustained injuries was taken to the general hospital in Jega.

Hon. Nassarwa said the remaining six girls were still missing in the river as the rescue team continued search.

Governor Nasir Idris has sent a delegation led by his special adviser on politics and power, Kabiru Sani Giant, to console the parents on behalf of people and government of Kebbi State.

Kabir Giant prayed God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and urged the parents to bear the loss.

Kebbi State Emergency Relief Management Agency (KSEMA) executive director, Abbas Rabiu Kamba, said the agency had dispatched a rescue team to the river to search for the remaining six victims.

He advised canoe owners to always seek permission from KSEMA or NEMA officials before embarking to any journey on the river.